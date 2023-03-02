Lincoln Educational Services Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $7.93.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.86 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

