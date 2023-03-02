Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of LNW stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $62.04. The stock had a trading volume of 154,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,538. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80. Light & Wonder has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $68.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $443,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,375,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,003,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,857,000. Finally, Stone House Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

