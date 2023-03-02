LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Research analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is presently -240.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 117.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in LifeVantage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeVantage

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.