Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock Position Lifted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 116.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Life Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

Life Storage Price Performance

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI opened at $122.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.45. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 113.48%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

