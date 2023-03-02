Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY) Short Interest Update

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 377.8% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of LIBY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 28,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,425. Liberty Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Resources Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Resources Acquisition

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

