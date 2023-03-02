LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CEO Sells $4,005,757.47 in Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,239,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LGI Homes Stock Down 0.7 %

LGIH traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $103.61. The company had a trading volume of 143,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $134.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.65.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $488.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LGIH. BTIG Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

