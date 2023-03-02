Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,338 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Lennar by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $95.64 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.16.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LEN. Barclays upgraded Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.