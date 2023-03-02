LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Insider Sells $188,731.61 in Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $188,731.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 543,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,447.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of LZ stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,030. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 416.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 222,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 179,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About LegalZoom.com

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

