Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

LVS stock opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,559,000. Amundi raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $297,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,064 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,378 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $212,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

