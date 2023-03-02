Laqira Protocol (LQR) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $27.72 million and approximately $341,690.04 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

