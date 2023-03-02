Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Update

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kurita Water Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KTWIY stock traded up C$1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$88.77. 163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462. Kurita Water Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$63.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$87.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.30.

Kurita Water Industries Company Profile

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

