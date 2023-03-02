Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

KLIC traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $53.13. 59,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,587. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $62.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLIC. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,166,061.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,097 shares in the company, valued at $46,297,605.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,483.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Further Reading

