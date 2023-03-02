KuCoin Token Price Tops $8.86 on Major Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for $8.86 or 0.00037653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $871.99 million and approximately $981,059.52 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency created by the KuCoin exchange that provides its holders with various benefits such as discounted trading fees, rewards from promotional activities, and dividends from trading fees generated by the platform. Additionally, KCS holders can participate in the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecological plan, a decentralized blockchain network that aims to promote the development of the KuCoin economy.”

