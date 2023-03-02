Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.42. 99,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 216,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 18,680 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

