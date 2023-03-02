Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.45-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kroger also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-4.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR traded up $3.18 on Thursday, hitting $46.56. 1,760,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,646. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. Kroger has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 49.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.