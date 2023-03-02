Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 3,952,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 6,700,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KOS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.57) to GBX 735 ($8.87) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.97.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 68.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.