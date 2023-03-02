Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. The company had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kontoor Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.75 EPS.
Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 622,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,174. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.
Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 44.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
See Also
