Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $18.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.21) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.09) to €16.00 ($17.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,303,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280,066 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,687,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3,812.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,116 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 306.4% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,944,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,665 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

NYSE:PHG opened at $16.10 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Featured Articles

