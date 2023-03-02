Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $24.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.