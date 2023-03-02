Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.54 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Kohl’s updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.70 EPS.

Kohl’s Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE KSS opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5,384.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

