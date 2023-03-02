KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $400.61.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $378.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.38. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

