Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRG. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.29.

KRG opened at $21.68 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,371.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 166,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 82,873 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

