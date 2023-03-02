Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Up 354.8% in February

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,600 shares, an increase of 354.8% from the January 31st total of 68,300 shares. Currently, 18.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 119,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.28. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $39.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27.

Institutional Trading of Kiora Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

KPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Maxim Group upgraded Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes KIO-301, which is designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal disease, KIO-101 for patients with Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis, KIO-201 for patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery, and KIO-102.

