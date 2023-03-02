Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €44.00 by Warburg Research

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €44.00 ($46.81) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($45.74) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €51.00 ($54.26) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Kion Group stock opened at €38.11 ($40.54) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($87.04). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.34.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

