Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KNSA opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $873.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 126,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.