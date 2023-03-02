Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
KNSA opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $873.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $17.19.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.
