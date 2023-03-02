Kingsland Minerals Limited (ASX:KNG) Insider Nicholas Revell Purchases 70,000 Shares of Stock

Kingsland Minerals Limited (ASX:KNG – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Revell bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$11,900.00 ($8,040.54).
Nicholas Revell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 14th, Nicholas Revell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsland Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$1,660.00 ($1,121.62).
- On Thursday, January 12th, Nicholas Revell acquired 40,000 shares of Kingsland Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$6,600.00 ($4,459.46).
Kingsland Minerals Price Performance
About Kingsland Minerals
Featured Articles
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsland Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsland Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.