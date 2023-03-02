Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CMO Sells $1,236,600.00 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,909.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.92. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $78.15.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.51 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kforce by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kforce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kforce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on KFRC shares. StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair lowered Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.