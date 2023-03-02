Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives C$35.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$30.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.18. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$27.18 and a twelve month high of C$35.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

