KeyCorp Comments on Progyny, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progyny in a report issued on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

PGNY stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.43 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $44,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,766 shares of company stock worth $5,284,643. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth $70,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 390.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

