Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Kelsian Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
Kelsian Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.49.
About Kelsian Group
