Kaspa (KAS) Price Tops $0.0129 on Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $220.01 million and $6.50 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded up 80.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,992,126,160 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,973,284,671.15334 with 16,973,285,456.048235 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01184566 USD and is up 6.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,085,418.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

