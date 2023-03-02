Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT Lowered to $257.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $262.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.44.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $197.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.20. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $961,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $961,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,227 shares of company stock worth $4,198,075 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $78,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

