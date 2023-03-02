Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Anne Delsanto Sells 900 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $27,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,057. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, February 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,478. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $3,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.