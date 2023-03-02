JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Rating) rose 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87.67 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 86.90 ($1.05). Approximately 953,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 519,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.03).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 95.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £189.57 million, a P/E ratio of 434.00 and a beta of 0.32.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Russell bought 30,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($30,047.06). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

