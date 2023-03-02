JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,400 Price Target

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,400 ($16.89) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($20.88) target price on GSK in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.10) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.02) price objective on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.22) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,551.11 ($18.72).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,426.60 ($17.21) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87. The company has a market capitalization of £58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,308.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.52). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,442.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,403.27.

In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($17.94), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($512,761.10). In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($17.94), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($512,761.10). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.53) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($13,991.72). Insiders purchased a total of 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,160,059 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

