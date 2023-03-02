JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,400 Price Target

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,400 ($16.89) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($20.88) target price on GSK in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.10) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.02) price objective on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.22) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,551.11 ($18.72).
GSK Price Performance
LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,426.60 ($17.21) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87. The company has a market capitalization of £58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,308.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.52). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,442.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,403.27.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
