JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 561,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,425 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 51.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,839. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $23.84.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.