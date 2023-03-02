Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lowered by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.0% of Estabrook Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.57. 6,723,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,270,325. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.36 and a 200 day moving average of $169.11. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.91 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $397.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.