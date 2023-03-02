John Slaviero Acquires 12,000 Shares of SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) Stock

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI – Get Rating) insider John Slaviero purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,596.00 ($7,159.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

SDI Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of dental restorative materials, whitening systems, and other dental materials in Australia. It provides adhesives, alloys, cement, composites, etchants, glass ionomers, sealants, and tooth desensitizing agents and whitening products, as well as equipment and accessories.

