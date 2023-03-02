John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.67% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $17,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $504,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $57.92.

