John Bean Technologies Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

John Bean Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $126.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $30,471.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,882.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $89,841. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading

