JMP Securities Raises UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target to $5.50

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UWMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.
UWM Trading Up 8.0 %
Shares of UWM stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.43. UWM has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
