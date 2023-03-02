JMP Securities Raises UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target to $5.50

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UWMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of UWM stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.43. UWM has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

UWM Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of UWM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of UWM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of UWM by 46.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of UWM by 28.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.