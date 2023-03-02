JMP Securities Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $110.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.98% from the stock’s previous close.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Okta to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.72.

Shares of OKTA opened at $71.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $184.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.58.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

