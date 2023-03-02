JMP Securities Lowers BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target to $13.00

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $14.50 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $11.59 on Thursday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 37.97 and a current ratio of 37.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

About BlackRock TCP Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

