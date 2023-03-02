Jet Protocol Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.48 million and $1.11 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00041281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031275 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002272 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021956 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00219885 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,490.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01044022 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

