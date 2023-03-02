Jeffrey Scott Jacobs Sells 1,055 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $76,424.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

CDAY stock opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.84. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

About Ceridian HCM

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

