Jeffery Westphal Sells 44,391 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $702,265.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,005,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,468,734.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jeffery Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Jeffery Westphal sold 50,000 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $783,000.00.

Vertex Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.61. 461,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,803. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vertex by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vertex by 547.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vertex by 267.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 56,090 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.