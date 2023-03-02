Jefferies Financial Group Comments on International Seaways, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Seaways in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $9.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INSW. TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

INSW opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.04. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,672.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,672.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $254,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $373,035 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

