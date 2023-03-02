Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Raises Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

NYSE JXN opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Jackson Financial’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

