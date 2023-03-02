Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of JXN opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Jackson Financial’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

