Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JACK. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 8.6 %

JACK stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $94.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,268,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 307,248 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

