Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on JACK. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.
Jack in the Box Stock Up 8.6 %
JACK stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $94.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,268,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 307,248 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
